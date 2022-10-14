Root cause of water disruptions in Hout Bay explained
Lester Kiewit spoke to interim mayco member for water and sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, about what has caused the water disruptions in the area.
-
Areas of Hout Bay have been without water and have been having to rely on water tankers.
-
This issue has been caused by tree roots pushing the electrical cables too close to the water supply.
According to Mbandezi, this issue was caused by tree roots shifting electrical cables too close to the water pipes, which require significant renovations to fix the problem.
There were live electrical cables that were on site, and the site was obviously not safe… so the electricity had to be dealt with.Siseko Mbandezi, interim mayco member for water a sanitation
Mbandezi said that once the site was safe to work on, an interim solution was created to restore water with a bypass, but this pipe, unfortunately, burst on Thursday afternoon.
He said the burst bypass should be repaired and some water supply restored to the area but the water pressure in the area was lower than usual with this solution.
He said they were working on implementing a permanent repair as quickly as possible to return water to Hout Bay.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Pixabay.com
