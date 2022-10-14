Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence
Mike Van Erp, known as 'Cycling Mikey', is a Dutch YouTuber raised in Zimbabwe and living in the UK for many years. He has helped bust over 1000 motorists for traffic violations - from speaking on cell phones while driving to speeding - and has reported them to the London police.
Among his targets have been the likes of movie maker Guy Ritchie, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and former professional boxer Chris Eubank.
Is he the vigilante we need or is he the UK's biggest snitch?Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.
I disagree with the use of the word vigilante. Vigilantes don't involve the justice system. I simply report the crimes and let the police and justice deal with that - so that is the very opposite of a vigilante.Mike Van Erp - 'Cycling Mikey'
Van Erp says it all started when he began doing a great deal of cycling in London in the 2000s.
[I saw] how bad some drivers were on the roads and then one cheap camera technology came out in the late 2000s I saw that I could start to make a difference.Mike Van Erp - 'Cycling Mikey'
He says it is legal for him to share these videos as the law in England allows for it if filmed in a public space.
Scroll up to listen to Lester's interview with Cycling Mikey.
Check out some of the videos of Cycling Mikey busting civilians in London:
WATCH: Guy Ritchie banned for 6 months - iMessaging whilst driving
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana
Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC).Read More
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind
A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism.Read More
How can someone gain a second citizenship by investment?
If someone wants a second citizenship as a backup plan to leave the country, a CBI programme can be a way if you have the funds.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.Read More
More from World
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China
Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More