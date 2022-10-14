Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence





Mike Van Erp, known as 'Cycling Mikey', is a Dutch YouTuber raised in Zimbabwe and living in the UK for many years. He has helped bust over 1000 motorists for traffic violations - from speaking on cell phones while driving to speeding - and has reported them to the London police.

Among his targets have been the likes of movie maker Guy Ritchie, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and former professional boxer Chris Eubank.

Is he the vigilante we need or is he the UK's biggest snitch? Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.

I disagree with the use of the word vigilante. Vigilantes don't involve the justice system. I simply report the crimes and let the police and justice deal with that - so that is the very opposite of a vigilante. Mike Van Erp - 'Cycling Mikey'

Van Erp says it all started when he began doing a great deal of cycling in London in the 2000s.

[I saw] how bad some drivers were on the roads and then one cheap camera technology came out in the late 2000s I saw that I could start to make a difference. Mike Van Erp - 'Cycling Mikey'

He says it is legal for him to share these videos as the law in England allows for it if filmed in a public space.

Scroll up to listen to Lester's interview with Cycling Mikey.

