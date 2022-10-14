CoCT rolls out massive operation to crackdown on crime





Lester Kiewit spoke to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the city’s integrated anti-crime operation.

This integrated operation involves law enforcement, metro police and traffic service members .

This is being paired with a clean-up operation to create an environment that looks and feels like a place where the rule of law is upheld.

Cape Town law enforcement units during an anti-crime operation in the Marikana informal settlement in Cape Town on 13 October 2022. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Over 750 enforcement members are involved in this operation which was carried out in Crossroads areas where the crime rates are so high.

The mayor said he had spoken to the residents in the areas who were being terrorised by criminals and they want to use this operation to show they have not given up on the law-abiding citizens living under these conditions.

This operation is not only focusing on major crimes but is also strictly enforcing by-laws and embarked on a clean-up operation to create an environment that feels safer, according to Hill-Lewis.

We are going back to those basic enforcement things - stop littering, do not drive recklessly on the roads - and that does contribute to overall safety. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Hill-Lewis said the operation will continue without notice until they saw the crime come down in the affected areas.

Listen to the audio above for more.