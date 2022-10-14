Would declaring 27 December a public holiday put strain on employers?
Lester Kiewit spoke to managing director of LabourWise Jan Truter about what the implications of declaring Tuesday 27 December a public holiday would be.
-
27 December has been declared a public holiday before when the dates have fallen this way.
-
While workers see this as a benefit, some employers may see it as a burden.
With Christmas Day on a Sunday and Day of Goodwill on a Monday, this means we would only get one public holiday for those two days.
This has led to some groups lobbying the president to declare 27 December a public holiday to make up for the loss.
The benefits and burdens of this potential public holiday are all a matter of perspective as workers and employers are viewing the situation differently in some cases.
While workers are in favour of another public holiday so they get the 2 days they are supposed to, Truter said this additional day could put strain on employers to have three consecutive public holiday days.
Employers see the burden of having to pay public holiday rates for three days in succession.Jan Truter, managing director of LabourWise
Truter said that if the president is consistent, it is likely that we will see 27 December declared a public holiday.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial
Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal case should submit their intention by 3 November.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Cape Town’s new Loop taxi app will offer commuters safer rides at cheaper prices
Clarence Ford spoke to Loop team members Jamie Wyngaard and Imtiyaaz Riley.Read More
Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments
ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More
A few days left to have your say on metered-taxi supply and demand in Cape Town
The City's survey was developed to determine the demand for and supply of metered-taxi services across the city.Read More
Out of the ashes: Beautiful blooms cover fire-ravaged Helderberg Nature Reserve
A stunning burst of new growth is revitalising Helderberg Nature Reserve following a fire that swept through the area.Read More