Would declaring 27 December a public holiday put strain on employers?





Lester Kiewit spoke to managing director of LabourWise Jan Truter about what the implications of declaring Tuesday 27 December a public holiday would be.

27 December has been declared a public holiday before when the dates have fallen this way .

While workers see this as a benefit, some employers may see it as a burden.

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. Picture: Eliza from Pixabay

With Christmas Day on a Sunday and Day of Goodwill on a Monday, this means we would only get one public holiday for those two days.

This has led to some groups lobbying the president to declare 27 December a public holiday to make up for the loss.

The benefits and burdens of this potential public holiday are all a matter of perspective as workers and employers are viewing the situation differently in some cases.

While workers are in favour of another public holiday so they get the 2 days they are supposed to, Truter said this additional day could put strain on employers to have three consecutive public holiday days.

Employers see the burden of having to pay public holiday rates for three days in succession. Jan Truter, managing director of LabourWise

Truter said that if the president is consistent, it is likely that we will see 27 December declared a public holiday.

