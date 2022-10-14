Former CapeTalk presenter on getting interviews - 'It wasn't as easy back then'
Lester Kiewit speaks to former CapeTalk presenter, Lisa Chait, about her journey with CapeTalk and what she's up to now.
CapeTalk is celebrating its 25th birthday, and taking a trip down memory lane with some of its past presenters.
Chait presented The Lisa Chait Show, an afternoon show that took place between 1PM and 3PM.
She recalls how it was a harder time to get people to interview during her time at CapeTalk.
It wasn't as easy to find them as it is now... we would literally find numbers, find publishers, phone people, and when we got them, it was just incredibly exciting to get the interview because it was unique... There was a rush to interview them!Lisa Chait, former CapeTalk presenter
She now does a project called Life Stories where she interviews people to tell their personal life journeys.
As a hobby I started a project called 'Life Stories' where I just had this thing, you know, where you sit around a table and a grandparent or an elderly parent [would] tell their story... I would interview people and that's just grown and grown, especially during lockdown - film, books, audio recordings for the families and they're really beautiful and we've done over a hundred of them and we're very proud of the work!Lisa Chait, former CapeTalk presenter
Find out more about Life Stories here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
