Martin Bailie on CapeTalk's impact - 'It strengthens communities'





Lester Kiewit speaks to former CapeTalk morning show presenter, Martin Bailie, about the impact CapeTalk has had on his life in honour of the station's 25th birthday.

Bailie recalls his journey with Kiewit, praising CapeTalk for its impact on the community of Cape Town.

He says that the talk radio helped give the community a voice that had both serious occasions and fun occasions.

The connection between people in Cape Town's various communities is strengthened by an organisation like CapeTalk because it allows you to hear what somebody else is thinking without any filter... There are times when whatever we're talking about is really serious and earnest... but there are other times on CapeTalk where we had a huge amount of fun. Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter

Bailie thanked CapeTalk for giving him the opportunity to live out his dreams.

I feel very lucky because, I think, a lot of people spend their life doing something to put food on the table and they do a job... All I wanted to do was work on radio and TV [as a youngster], and to get that chance and to make a living out of it... for so many years. I think I'm the luckiest guy in the world, to be honest. Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter

[I want to] say thank you to Collin and Denver and Charmaine and Mike Willis, and the rest of the crew from the early days at CapeTalk for their support and patience with the [me]. Bless you all. Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter

Bailie left South Africa 20 years ago and worked on BBC Radio for twenty years.

He retired 18 months ago and now works to deliver medicine to the North Cornwall community.

