Martin Bailie on CapeTalk's impact - 'It strengthens communities'
Lester Kiewit speaks to former CapeTalk morning show presenter, Martin Bailie, about the impact CapeTalk has had on his life in honour of the station's 25th birthday.
Bailie recalls his journey with Kiewit, praising CapeTalk for its impact on the community of Cape Town.
He says that the talk radio helped give the community a voice that had both serious occasions and fun occasions.
The connection between people in Cape Town's various communities is strengthened by an organisation like CapeTalk because it allows you to hear what somebody else is thinking without any filter... There are times when whatever we're talking about is really serious and earnest... but there are other times on CapeTalk where we had a huge amount of fun.Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter
Bailie thanked CapeTalk for giving him the opportunity to live out his dreams.
I feel very lucky because, I think, a lot of people spend their life doing something to put food on the table and they do a job... All I wanted to do was work on radio and TV [as a youngster], and to get that chance and to make a living out of it... for so many years. I think I'm the luckiest guy in the world, to be honest.Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter
[I want to] say thank you to Collin and Denver and Charmaine and Mike Willis, and the rest of the crew from the early days at CapeTalk for their support and patience with the [me]. Bless you all.Martin Bailie, former CapeTalk presenter
Bailie left South Africa 20 years ago and worked on BBC Radio for twenty years.
He retired 18 months ago and now works to deliver medicine to the North Cornwall community.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana
Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC).Read More
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind
A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism.Read More
How can someone gain a second citizenship by investment?
If someone wants a second citizenship as a backup plan to leave the country, a CBI programme can be a way if you have the funds.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.Read More