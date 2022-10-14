Cape Flats Book Festival: 'We're trying to rewrite the Cape Flats story'





Clarence Ford spoke to Read to Rise founder, academic, poet and activist Athol Williams about the goals of the book festival.

The festival will take place at West End Primary school on Saturday and Sunday .

Williams said they are wanting to reshape how people view the Cape Flats.

FILE: Cape Flats Book Festival logo. Picture: Cape Flats Book Festival/Facebook

The reputation of the Cape Flats has been marred by crime and violence and Williams is hoping to use literature and this book festival to reshape the way the area is seen.

We are trying to rewrite that narrative, that story of the Cape Flats. I believe we should be doing hopeful things in the areas of our society where they are most needed. Athol Williams, Read to Rise founder, academic, poet and activist

He said that they not only want to bring something hopeful and positive to the Cape Flats but also want to share the talents and dreams of authors from the Cape Flats with the rest of the province and the country.

The festival will take place on Saturday between 9:30 and 17:00 and Sunday from 9:30 -15:00 and will feature programmes for both adults and children.

Williams said they want to make this festival accessible and inviting for everyone to join, and this is why entrance to the festival is completely free.

