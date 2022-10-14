Cape Flats Book Festival: 'We're trying to rewrite the Cape Flats story'
Clarence Ford spoke to Read to Rise founder, academic, poet and activist Athol Williams about the goals of the book festival.
-
The festival will take place at West End Primary school on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Williams said they are wanting to reshape how people view the Cape Flats.
The reputation of the Cape Flats has been marred by crime and violence and Williams is hoping to use literature and this book festival to reshape the way the area is seen.
We are trying to rewrite that narrative, that story of the Cape Flats. I believe we should be doing hopeful things in the areas of our society where they are most needed.Athol Williams, Read to Rise founder, academic, poet and activist
He said that they not only want to bring something hopeful and positive to the Cape Flats but also want to share the talents and dreams of authors from the Cape Flats with the rest of the province and the country.
The festival will take place on Saturday between 9:30 and 17:00 and Sunday from 9:30 -15:00 and will feature programmes for both adults and children.
Williams said they want to make this festival accessible and inviting for everyone to join, and this is why entrance to the festival is completely free.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana
Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC).Read More
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind
A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism.Read More
How can someone gain a second citizenship by investment?
If someone wants a second citizenship as a backup plan to leave the country, a CBI programme can be a way if you have the funds.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa
Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.Read More