'We need to get more people on bicycles': Cape Town's 'Bicycle Mayor'
Clarence Ford spoke to Cape Town’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’ and founder and managing director at Khaltsha Cycles Sindile Mavundla about how he is trying to promote cycling in the city.
-
Cycling for short commutes can have health and economic benefits.
-
Mavundla is aiming to make cycling easier and more accessible.
Mavundla started cycling for errands as a child and from then he was exposed to the world of cycling and now wants to share this freedom with others.
He advocates for the health and economic benefits of ditching the traffic and instead cycling for the daily commute to work.
Part of turning this idea into a reality involves collaborating with the City of Cape Town to design and build infrastructure that makes cycling safe and accessible, so more people are able to start cycling.
We need to get more people on bicycles.Sindile Mavundla, founder and managing director at Khaltsha Cycles
For people who do not want to cycle their commute all alone, Mavundla recommends joining Bike Bus routes, which are when a group of cyclists ride together with a set route and a set timetable, and people can join as they please.
Through Khaltsha Cycles, Mavundla is also trying to make cycling more affordable by restoring old and donated bicycles and financing them to those who cannot afford the once off payment.
If you have any old bicycles or even helmets and bike parts you can donate them and maybe help make someone else’s life a little easier.
Listen to the audio above for more.
