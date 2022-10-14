Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Clarence Ford interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu.
-
The German economy is toast, hammered by a shortage of gas and the resultant spiralling of energy prices
-
Russia is offering renewed gas supplies, but Germany has declined, despite the cost-of-living crisis weighing on voters’ minds
RELATED: Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
The German economy will fall into recession in 2023, according to Economy Minister Robert Habeck.
He expects Europe’s largest economy to contract 0.4% next year, down from his forecast of 2.5% from earlier in the year.
He has also adjusted growth expectations for 2022 down to 1.4% from a previous forecast of 2.2%.
The German industry is still adapting to the interruption of gas supplies from Russia – until recently Germany’s main supplier – while food and energy prices remain high.
Energy prices are the main cause [of the expected recession] … They’re having an impact on German industry…Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle
The rising cost of living is the biggest fear Germans have today… Food inflation is around 20%... cooking oil and eggs are 30% up on last year… People are cutting back…Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle
RELATED: South Africa exports more coal to Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to resume gas supplies to Europe.
"The ball is in the EU's court,” said Putin on Wednesday.
“If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it.”
Germany, however, said it would not take Russian gas, despite its own energy crisis and a faltering economy.
“Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier,” explained government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann.
We heard from Vladimir Putin this week that he is willing to open the gas taps again… but Germany rejected the offer…Chiponda Chimbelu, Deutsche Welle
Ford interviewed Chimbelu – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179914821_gas-at-home-for-cooking-natural-gas-also-called-fossil-gas-and-russian-flag-nord-stream-is-a-natural.html?vti=n0do3cu3537fp2bdo2-1-16
