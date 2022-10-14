Unplugged: Busker Morne Holland gives a preview of his skills before the CTAF
Clarence Ford spoke to street busker from Kalk Bay - Morne Holland, and executive chairperson of Cape Town Arts Festival - Yusuf Ganief to share a preview of what to expect from the Beyond Busking Program at the Cape Town Arts Festival.
-
The festival will run at the end of October at the Castle of Good Hope.
-
Entrance to the festival is free and will feature a range of local musicians.
Holland was busking to make a living in Kalk Bay before joining the Beyond Busking Program to develop his skills and talents.
He went through the 13-week programme and with the training and skills he gained, wrote his original song “I am a Busker”.
While it was not an easy road to get to where he is now, Holland believes his failures have given him what he needs to grow.
You have to fall down first before you can learn.Morne Holland, busker from Kalk Bay
He will be performing at the Cape Town Arts Festival on 29 October alongside other buskers from the city who will be sharing their talents on the stage.
Listen to the audio above for more.
