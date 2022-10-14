Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
The ball used in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is up for auction and anticipated to fetch between about R50 million (US$2.7 million) and R60 million ($3.3 million).
The expectation is not unrealistic.
Earlier this year, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million), making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever.
The ball is owned by Ali Bin Nasser, the referee who oversaw the match.
Maradona passed away without a will in 2020, sparking an epic inheritance dispute.
His lawyers claimed he was worth R1.5 million while his family estimated his wealth at R3 billion.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_139683341_buenos-aires-argentina-january-20-2018-street-art-of-diego-armando-maradona-at-caminito-street-in-la.html
