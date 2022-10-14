Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Diego Maradona
sports memorabilia
Hand of God

Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

The ball used in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is up for auction and anticipated to fetch between about R50 million (US$2.7 million) and R60 million ($3.3 million).

© boggy22/123rf.com
© boggy22/123rf.com

RELATED: Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

The expectation is not unrealistic.

Earlier this year, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million), making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever.

The ball is owned by Ali Bin Nasser, the referee who oversaw the match.

Maradona passed away without a will in 2020, sparking an epic inheritance dispute.

His lawyers claimed he was worth R1.5 million while his family estimated his wealth at R3 billion.




