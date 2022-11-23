Why illness insurance is important in 2022





The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has left many worried about falling ill, even if it’s a common cold. Healthcare costs are also set to rise due to inflation, potentially increasing the burden that comes with severe illness. We also don’t know when an illness might strike so medical aid and products like GAP cover and illness insurance help prepare for the financial realities when illness strikes.

To unpack the importance of illness insurance and how it differs from medical aid, Clarence Ford hosted Dr. Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer at Old Mutual; and John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions at Old Mutual.

Listen to the full conversation below:

There can be additional expenses for alternative treatments that you might seek out that medical aid doesn't cover. Your illness insurance is there to provide you with financial freedom at a time when you start incurring alot of extra unexpected costs John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions, Old Mutual

Dr Salie explains how South Africa was burdened with disease prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country already faced four colliding epidemics.

The first being a high burden of infectious diseases such as HIV AIDS and TB. We also have a steady rise in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes and a high rate of maternal-child mortality together with a high rate of violence and injury. And this was all before the effects of Covid-19 came along. Dr Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer, Old Mutual

