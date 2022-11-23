Why illness insurance is important in 2022
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has left many worried about falling ill, even if it’s a common cold. Healthcare costs are also set to rise due to inflation, potentially increasing the burden that comes with severe illness. We also don’t know when an illness might strike so medical aid and products like GAP cover and illness insurance help prepare for the financial realities when illness strikes.
To unpack the importance of illness insurance and how it differs from medical aid, Clarence Ford hosted Dr. Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer at Old Mutual; and John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions at Old Mutual.
Listen to the full conversation below:
There can be additional expenses for alternative treatments that you might seek out that medical aid doesn't cover. Your illness insurance is there to provide you with financial freedom at a time when you start incurring alot of extra unexpected costsJohn Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions, Old Mutual
Dr Salie explains how South Africa was burdened with disease prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country already faced four colliding epidemics.
The first being a high burden of infectious diseases such as HIV AIDS and TB. We also have a steady rise in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes and a high rate of maternal-child mortality together with a high rate of violence and injury. And this was all before the effects of Covid-19 came along.Dr Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer, Old Mutual
So… don’t get caught out by the unexpected. Speak to your financial adviser to help you structure a personalised illness insurance solution today. If you don’t have a financial adviser and would like to get in touch with one please call 0860 60 60 60 or visit oldmutual.co.za/illness.
More from Finance
85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa aims to change that.
Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.Read More
More from Business
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa
Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.Read More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'
The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.Read More
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More