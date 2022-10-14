Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response t... 19 October 2022 6:56 PM
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arm... 19 October 2022 6:52 PM
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers. 19 October 2022 6:22 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction Someone just paid US$39 000 for a piece of tech history. 19 October 2022 1:33 PM
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August. 19 October 2022 9:48 AM
View all Business
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others. 19 October 2022 2:27 PM
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC). 19 October 2022 1:31 PM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
India
Gambia
Cough syrup
The Africa Report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town
Maiden Pharmaceuticals

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:22).

The Indian government has ordered a cough syrup maker to stop production after its medicine killed 70 Gambian children.

Authorities in New Delhi found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals broke several safety regulations in making the syrup and flouted regulations when testing it.

The World Health Organization issued a worldwide warning over the company’s cough syrups.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

RELATED: China forgives debt of 17 African countries

Are there other African countries that have Maiden cough syrup? …

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

RELATED: Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

There are obviously going to be lawsuits…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

Kiewit interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:22).




14 October 2022 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
India
Gambia
Cough syrup
The Africa Report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town
Maiden Pharmaceuticals

More from Business

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 6:56 PM

Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation

19 October 2022 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

19 October 2022 1:40 PM

Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash

Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction

19 October 2022 1:33 PM

Someone just paid US$39 000 for a piece of tech history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September

19 October 2022 9:48 AM

Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter

MyCiTi bus services downscaled due to high diesel prices

19 October 2022 6:18 AM

Some MyCiTi bus routes have had their services cut back which has resulted in less frequent buses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off

18 October 2022 6:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

11 October 2022 1:00 PM

Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa and France flags seen ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Union buildings where he will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pictures: GCIS

IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 12:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ancient Egyptian artifact 'owned' by the British Museum. Picture: facebook.com/britishmuseum

How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage

21 September 2022 2:12 PM

Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fraction of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iamzews/123rf.com

Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place

16 September 2022 1:33 PM

The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 06photo/123rf.com

Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

14 September 2022 5:14 PM

Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© homeros/123rf.com

Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'

14 September 2022 7:37 AM

A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Flags of China (left) and NATO (right). © 3dgenerator/123rf.com

British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China

19 October 2022 8:55 AM

Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?

18 October 2022 5:16 AM

People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss @ wirestock/123rf.com

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

15 October 2022 8:43 AM

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence

14 October 2022 10:57 AM

Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction

Business

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

Politics Opinion Business

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 8:56 PM

Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants

19 October 2022 7:55 PM

Ex-Steinhoff chair expects Markus Jooste’s legal battle to drag

19 October 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA