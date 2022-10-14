Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids





Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:22).

The Indian government has ordered a cough syrup maker to stop production after its medicine killed 70 Gambian children.

Authorities in New Delhi found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals broke several safety regulations in making the syrup and flouted regulations when testing it.

The World Health Organization issued a worldwide warning over the company’s cough syrups.

Are there other African countries that have Maiden cough syrup? … Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

There are obviously going to be lawsuits… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

