This Capetonian is running the Sanlam Marathon to help the homeless
Pippa Hudson speaks to 25-year-old Capetonian, Claire Bolus, about why she chose to run for a cause at the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
Bolus will be raising funds for The Hope Exchange - formerly known as The Carpenter Shop.
The Hope Exchange is an organisation that aims to get homelessness off of Cape Town by looking at long-term solutions to reintegrate them into society and restore their dignity.
The master's graduate says that after she decided to run the marathon, she wanted to run for a cause she was passionate about.
The plan for the race came first but I've always wanted to run for a cause... I've seen [The Hope Exchange] during runs. I've driven past The Hope Exchange... It was more the idea of homelessness that drove me to The Hope Exchange and just seeing the amount of homelessness when I was running and driving in Cape Town on a day-to-day basis, I was like, 'I would love to be able to do something but in my own limited capacity'.Claire Bolus, masters graduate
The services that The Hope Exchange offer are incredible. The plans that they have are also amazing... They've got various ideas to implement people trained so they could help them get off the streets.Claire Bolus, masters graduate
The Sanlam Cape Town marathon is also vying for official master status which would put it on par with marathons like the Berlin Marathon, London and Boston Marathon.
Find out more about The Hope Exchange and what you can do to help here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
