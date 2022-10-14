CapeTalk Small Business Awards return in 2022 with new Lulalend partnership





The CapeTalk Small Business Awards are back and ready to give recognition and support to South African small and medium enterprises that deliver excellent service and have a positive impact on their communities. This year, CapeTalk has partnered with Lulalend, a company specialising in small business funding, hoping to discover and give small businesses the boost they need.

To discuss the partnership, John Maytham invited Lulalend's Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Stuart onto The Afternoon Drive.

Listen to the full conversation below:

To nominate a small business that you feel deserves to be put one step with a R100 000 advertising package and R200 000 in cash from Lulalend, please visit the Small Business Awards entry page here.