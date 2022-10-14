



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will suspend power outages at midnight.

This comes as the country faced stage 1 load shedding from 4pm to midnight after braving stage 2 power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday over the same timeframe.

The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.

"Due to lower weekend demand load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Friday. Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom.

"Since Wednesday evening, a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations were returned to service while a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs."

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight