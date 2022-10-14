A weekend for Cape Town marathon runners to get in gear
Running enthusiasts in Cape Town are in for a treat this weekend with the 10km and 5km Peace Runs on Saturday and Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.
This year's feature of the marathon is a special one as it is the first time that the marathon is an Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate.
Established in 2006, the Abbott World Marathon Majors is a championship-style competition which draws in marathon runners from all corners of the globe.
Editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines in South Africa, Mike Finch says being selected as part of the majors would be a great achievement for the marathon.
He adds that there are a few hurdles facing the race.
There are quite a lot of challenges ahead for the race to make sure that they have a chance. There are certain parameters, there certain rules that they need to adhere to... most importantly they need to have a certain amount of entries and people that finish the raceMike Finch, editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines
Source : Cindy Archillies