A weekend for Cape Town marathon runners to get in gear

Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Boss | First caller on CapeTalk
Today at 08:07
Are companies meeting EE targets?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene Potgieter - Director at Equity Works
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town- Art Deco Walking Tour
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre van Graan
Today at 09:15
Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:40
Independent Power Producers sign Eskom Deal
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sharief Harris - Head Of Development at Red Rocket South Africa
Today at 09:50
DW
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
Feasibility of Cape Town’s Plan to Limit Load Shedding Will Come Down to Data
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Roger Hislop - Energy Management Systems Executive at Cbi
Today at 10:30
Bianca Del Rio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bianca Del Rio
Today at 10:55
Shelter Indaba & the scourge of GBV
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 11:05
Sober October: The best tips on how to take a break from alcohol [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Toursim council says Sars' new traveller's declaration form will not work The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced its plans to introduce an online declaration form that travellers will have to... 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday. 20 October 2022 4:27 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others. 19 October 2022 2:27 PM
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC). 19 October 2022 1:31 PM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
A weekend for Cape Town marathon runners to get in gear

14 October 2022 7:05 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini
Tags:
Mike Finch
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

John Maythan spoke to Mike Finch, editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines about the upcoming Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Running enthusiasts in Cape Town are in for a treat this weekend with the 10km and 5km Peace Runs on Saturday and Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

This year's feature of the marathon is a special one as it is the first time that the marathon is an Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate.

Established in 2006, the Abbott World Marathon Majors is a championship-style competition which draws in marathon runners from all corners of the globe.

Editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines in South Africa, Mike Finch says being selected as part of the majors would be a great achievement for the marathon.

He adds that there are a few hurdles facing the race.

There are quite a lot of challenges ahead for the race to make sure that they have a chance. There are certain parameters, there certain rules that they need to adhere to... most importantly they need to have a certain amount of entries and people that finish the race

Mike Finch, editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines



14 October 2022 7:05 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini
Tags:
Mike Finch
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

Phalatse confident she'll be reinstated as Joburg mayor

20 October 2022 7:31 AM

Eskom chairperson Makwana will lead an 'engaged board'

20 October 2022 7:24 AM

Alleged illegal mining kingpins on police watch list since 2018, court hears

20 October 2022 7:12 AM

