A weekend for Cape Town marathon runners to get in gear





Running enthusiasts in Cape Town are in for a treat this weekend with the 10km and 5km Peace Runs on Saturday and Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

This year's feature of the marathon is a special one as it is the first time that the marathon is an Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate.

Established in 2006, the Abbott World Marathon Majors is a championship-style competition which draws in marathon runners from all corners of the globe.

Editor of Runner’s World and Bicycling magazines in South Africa, Mike Finch says being selected as part of the majors would be a great achievement for the marathon.

He adds that there are a few hurdles facing the race.