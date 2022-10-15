Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72





Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

He left a huge body of work, but became best known in the second half of his career as the beloved character "Hagrid" in the Harry Potter movies.

Coltrane's agent said he died in a hospital in Scotland on Friday, but no cause of death was provided.

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

The actor appeared in all eight Harry Potter films.

Other famous screen turns included roles in two Bond films and the detective drama series "Cracker".

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Coltrane in a statement, saying "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set."

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

Tributes for Coltrane are pouring in on social media.

Among them are a tweet by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who described him as an "incredible talent".

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z ' J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed ' Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane’s passing is a tragic loss to the world. He was an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds. He was beloved to Bond audiences as Valentin Zukovsky in GOLDENEYE and THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH as well as to millions who saw him in his multitude of roles. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hrEXPMN8UJ ' James Bond (@007) October 14, 2022