Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Boss | First caller on CapeTalk
Today at 08:07
Are companies meeting EE targets?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene Potgieter - Director at Equity Works
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town- Art Deco Walking Tour
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre van Graan
Today at 09:15
Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:40
Independent Power Producers sign Eskom Deal
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sharief Harris - Head Of Development at Red Rocket South Africa
Today at 09:50
DW
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
Feasibility of Cape Town’s Plan to Limit Load Shedding Will Come Down to Data
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Roger Hislop - Energy Management Systems Executive at Cbi
Today at 10:30
Bianca Del Rio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bianca Del Rio
Today at 10:55
Shelter Indaba & the scourge of GBV
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 11:05
Sober October: The best tips on how to take a break from alcohol [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Toursim council says Sars' new traveller's declaration form will not work The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced its plans to introduce an online declaration form that travellers will have to... 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday. 20 October 2022 4:27 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Business
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others. 19 October 2022 2:27 PM
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC). 19 October 2022 1:31 PM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
World

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

15 October 2022 8:43 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Harry Potter
JK Rowling
Daniel Radcliffe
Robbie Coltrane
Hagrid

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

He left a huge body of work, but became best known in the second half of his career as the beloved character "Hagrid" in the Harry Potter movies.

Coltrane's agent said he died in a hospital in Scotland on Friday, but no cause of death was provided.

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com
A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

The actor appeared in all eight Harry Potter films.

Other famous screen turns included roles in two Bond films and the detective drama series "Cracker".

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to Coltrane in a statement, saying "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set."

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

Tributes for Coltrane are pouring in on social media.

Among them are a tweet by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who described him as an "incredible talent".




15 October 2022 8:43 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Harry Potter
JK Rowling
Daniel Radcliffe
Robbie Coltrane
Hagrid

More from Lifestyle

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year

19 October 2022 7:33 PM

The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it

19 October 2022 2:27 PM

Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mixed Martial Artist Nathanial Komana. Picture: @nathanial_komana/instagram

'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana

19 October 2022 1:31 PM

Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mentalist Larry Soffer. Picture: @LarrySoffer/twitter

Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind

19 October 2022 10:13 AM

A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The cost of CBI programmes can vary greatly depending on location. Picture: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay

How can someone gain a second citizenship by investment?

19 October 2022 9:02 AM

If someone wants a second citizenship as a backup plan to leave the country, a CBI programme can be a way if you have the funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist

19 October 2022 6:11 AM

October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study

19 October 2022 4:45 AM

The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa

18 October 2022 3:24 PM

Transracial adoption can be a complex situation to experience both as the adopter and adoptee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France

15 October 2022 9:36 AM

The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

.Image Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering

12 October 2022 9:16 AM

The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback. Image Credit: Buntu Mkhize

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback

11 October 2022 1:54 PM

This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars

8 October 2022 2:03 PM

SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

6 October 2022 2:48 PM

Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

6 October 2022 11:24 AM

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.

Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

5 October 2022 1:40 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon. Picture: NB Publishers

Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas

3 October 2022 12:19 PM

Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer

3 October 2022 11:56 AM

After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.instagram.com/kimengelbrecht/

SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'

1 October 2022 11:58 AM

The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Flags of China (left) and NATO (right). © 3dgenerator/123rf.com

British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China

19 October 2022 8:55 AM

Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?

18 October 2022 5:16 AM

People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss @ wirestock/123rf.com

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence

14 October 2022 10:57 AM

Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Phalatse confident she'll be reinstated as Joburg mayor

20 October 2022 7:31 AM

Eskom chairperson Makwana will lead an 'engaged board'

20 October 2022 7:24 AM

Alleged illegal mining kingpins on police watch list since 2018, court hears

20 October 2022 7:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA