How the proposed MyCiTi station, road improvements in Claremont will impact you

The City of Cape Town is hosting a public information day on Tuesday, 18 October about the proposed MyCiTi station and upgrades in Claremont.
This latest project forms part of the City of Cape Town's plan to expand the MyCiTi footprint to Claremont, Wynberg, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

The City's Urban Mobility Directorate is hosting a public information day on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, about the proposed MyCiTi station, facilities for other bus services, and upgrades to Stanhope Road and Claremont Boulevard in Claremont.

The proposed improvements include upgrading the existing bus terminus along Claremont Boulevard, between Hawthorne Road and Newry Street, and expanded to include a new MyCiTi bus station within walking distance from the Claremont railway station and the minibus-taxi facility in Ralph Street.

RELATED: CoCT's 'lofty' plan to ease traffic: SA's first 'sky circle' for Hanover Park

Residents and interested and affected parties should try and attend the information day as the officials working on this project will be present to answer their questions and give explanations.

Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

According to the proposals, the upgraded bus facility will be located on land of high development value. The proposed concept design of the new MyCiTi station accommodates the possibility of overhead development in future.

The upgrades will result in changes to other roads in the area as well.

Claremont Boulevard will be upgraded with the addition of dedicated bus lanes to and from the bus facility. Stanhope Bridge will be realigned to ease access from Imam Haron Road, and will include dedicated bus lanes. Palmyra Road will be realigned into a T-junction with Imam Haron Road.

RELATED: MyCiTi bus announces reduced & suspended services in City Bowl, West Beach

The proposed upgrades and expansion of the existing bus terminus along Claremont Boulevard will revitalise this precinct with world-class public transport facilities.

Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
Residents, and interested and affected parties are encouraged to comment on the draft concept design for the facility, including the proposed changes to roads in the area.

The closing date for comments is 10 November 2022.

The new MyCiTi station will be in the heart of Claremont, within walking distance of student accommodation, shopping malls, and other amenities, and literally a block away from Main Road, the main artery connecting this area with the Cape Town CBD.

Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

How to comment:




