How the proposed MyCiTi station, road improvements in Claremont will impact you
This latest project forms part of the City of Cape Town's plan to expand the MyCiTi footprint to Claremont, Wynberg, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
The City's Urban Mobility Directorate is hosting a public information day on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, about the proposed MyCiTi station, facilities for other bus services, and upgrades to Stanhope Road and Claremont Boulevard in Claremont.
The proposed improvements include upgrading the existing bus terminus along Claremont Boulevard, between Hawthorne Road and Newry Street, and expanded to include a new MyCiTi bus station within walking distance from the Claremont railway station and the minibus-taxi facility in Ralph Street.
RELATED: CoCT's 'lofty' plan to ease traffic: SA's first 'sky circle' for Hanover Park
Residents and interested and affected parties should try and attend the information day as the officials working on this project will be present to answer their questions and give explanations.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
According to the proposals, the upgraded bus facility will be located on land of high development value. The proposed concept design of the new MyCiTi station accommodates the possibility of overhead development in future.
The upgrades will result in changes to other roads in the area as well.
Claremont Boulevard will be upgraded with the addition of dedicated bus lanes to and from the bus facility. Stanhope Bridge will be realigned to ease access from Imam Haron Road, and will include dedicated bus lanes. Palmyra Road will be realigned into a T-junction with Imam Haron Road.
RELATED: MyCiTi bus announces reduced & suspended services in City Bowl, West Beach
The proposed upgrades and expansion of the existing bus terminus along Claremont Boulevard will revitalise this precinct with world-class public transport facilities.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
Residents, and interested and affected parties are encouraged to comment on the draft concept design for the facility, including the proposed changes to roads in the area.
The closing date for comments is 10 November 2022.
The new MyCiTi station will be in the heart of Claremont, within walking distance of student accommodation, shopping malls, and other amenities, and literally a block away from Main Road, the main artery connecting this area with the Cape Town CBD.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
How to comment:
-
Submit a comment via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay
-
Send an email to transport.info@capetown.gov.za
-
Attend the public information day on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, from 14:00 to 18:00, at the Claremont Library
More from Local
Toursim council says Sars' new traveller's declaration form will not work
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced its plans to introduce an online declaration form that travellers will have to fill in when they leave or enter the country.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial
Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal case should submit their intention by 3 November.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Cape Town’s new Loop taxi app will offer commuters safer rides at cheaper prices
Clarence Ford spoke to Loop team members Jamie Wyngaard and Imtiyaaz Riley.Read More
Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments
ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.Read More