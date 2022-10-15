SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
CAPE TOWN - South African opera star Pretty Yende has been honoured with an Order of Arts and Letters in France.
The soprano posted a video of the ceremony where she was decorated by French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak.
"I feel extremely honoured and humbled by such a prestigious Decoration," she wrote.
The Order of Arts and Letters rewards "people who have distinguished themselves by their creation in the artistic or literary field or by the contribution they have made to the influence of the arts and letters in France and around the world".
INSIGNES D’OFFICIER DES ARTS ET DES LETTERES.' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) October 11, 2022
Thank you so much to the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malik
I feel extremely honored and humbled by such a prestigious Decoration
Pretty Yende
Officiere des arts et des letteres
#prettyjourney pic.twitter.com/5bF2mn6g9p
"What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate your South African roots, your unique talent and incredible journey!" wrote French Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi - Aurélien Lechevallier.
Congratulations dear @PrettyYende for your Arts & Lettres award bestowed by 🇫🇷 Culture Minister @RimaAbdulMalak! What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate your South African roots, your unique talent and incredible journey! 🇿🇦⭐️🇫🇷🇪🇺🇿🇦 We stand by you! @ambseokolo @operadeparis pic.twitter.com/VGokNet8kD' Aurélien Lechevallier (@lechevallierAS) October 11, 2022
Yende was born in 1985 in the small town of Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.
Since making her professional operatic debut in 2010 as Micaela in "Carmen" at Latvia's National Theatre, she has performed around the world.
RELATED: SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
Yende has been a mainstay in France over the last few years, writes OperaWire.
And she has a busy year ahead.
"She is coming off a run of 'Die Zauberflöte' at the Opéra Bastille and will return to the Philharmonie de Paris in March. In June, she will perform 'Roméo et Juliette' at the Opéra de Bastille."
Merci du coeur France🇫🇷' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) October 12, 2022
Je vous aime
Toujour à vous
Votre Madame L’Officier
Pretty Yende🇿🇦
Officiere des arts et des letteres#decoration #prettyjourney pic.twitter.com/Ty07RmKIwV
