Mammograms ensure the greatest chance of survival from breast cancer





- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organised during October.

- The campaign is to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

- Charities and organisations also use the month to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

- The 'pink ribbon' is widely associated with breast cancer awareness campaigns

Breast cancer accounted for more than 25% of new cancer cases in South African women in 2020, and 8% of cancer deaths.

That's why regular breast self-examination and breast screening with mammograms are essential to ensure the greatest chance of survival from the disease, which is one of the leading cancers in women globally.

With a lifetime risk of 1 in 25, it's the most frequently diagnosed cancer in South Africa and although rare, 1-3% of all breast cancers occur in men and they too are encouraged to self-examine, especially if breast cancer is common in the family.

Fair enough that you can't examine yourself, then at least make sure that you are seen to by your GP or your gynae once a year. Dr Peter Schoub, Board Member of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa

Have a mammogram from the age of 40, but if you are in a high risk group to maybe start from [the age of] 30 or 35. Dr Peter Schoub, Board Member of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa

Often what happens is you feel a lump that just stands out that's just different. For whatever reason, you noticed it, and that is the lump you need to come and have checked. Dr Peter Schoub, Board Member of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa

