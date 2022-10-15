[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has stepped in again to rescue a seal in distress.
In this latest case, a Cape fur seal was reported to have been stuck in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour for two whole weeks.
A team from the SPCA's Wildlife Department found themselves dealing with "a very feisty seal and a very large terrain".
The creature bolted, but was eventually netted by the determined rescuers.
When the seal was safely inside a transport box, it was time for the team to brave five flights of stairs with their heavy cargo.
And once they'd reached a safe release spot at the waterside, the seal could finally taste the freedom of the ocean again.
Bon voyage!
"Without our intervention, this seal would have suffered tremendously and possibly starved to death," says the SPCA.
Click here if you'd like to donate to help make these animal rescues possible.
Watch the full video of the seal rescue below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEnRB5sb7do
