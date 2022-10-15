UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'





UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

More upheaval in the UK this weekend - Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

In the space of 24 hours, Truss replaced Kwarteng with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, and announced a U-turn on a key tax-cutting pledge.

At a short press conference, the PM said her mission remains to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy.

She acknowledged that the mini-budget devised with Kwarteng "went further and faster than markets were expecting".

So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government. Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister

Truss is desperately clinging to her premiership after her actions failed to calm the financial markets or furious Conservative MPs, reports The Guardian.

There is mounting speculation that the new Prime Minister will not be able to serve out her term.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has called for a general election whether Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Government is "completely at end of the road’, he says.