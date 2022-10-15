UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
The Section 194 Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger
Today at 17:20
Top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Carol Ann Benn
Today at 17:45
NASA’s Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Lerothodi Leeuw
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic... 20 October 2022 1:52 PM
Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have... 20 October 2022 11:07 AM
Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools’ practices that have a real impact on the lives of their students and community. 20 October 2022 10:38 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017 Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. 20 October 2022 10:00 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development. 20 October 2022 1:22 PM
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens. 20 October 2022 11:10 AM
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check? Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising... 20 October 2022 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Labour party
Conservative party
Jeremy Hunt
UK
UK economy
Liz Truss
Keir Starmer
Kwasi Kwarteng
UK mini budget

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

More upheaval in the UK this weekend - Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

In the space of 24 hours, Truss replaced Kwarteng with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, and announced a U-turn on a key tax-cutting pledge.

RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

At a short press conference, the PM said her mission remains to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy.

She acknowledged that the mini-budget devised with Kwarteng "went further and faster than markets were expecting".

So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister

Truss is desperately clinging to her premiership after her actions failed to calm the financial markets or furious Conservative MPs, reports The Guardian.

There is mounting speculation that the new Prime Minister will not be able to serve out her term.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has called for a general election whether Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Government is "completely at end of the road’, he says.




15 October 2022 11:57 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Labour party
Conservative party
Jeremy Hunt
UK
UK economy
Liz Truss
Keir Starmer
Kwasi Kwarteng
UK mini budget

More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

19 October 2022 1:40 PM

Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

19 October 2022 10:30 AM

From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

18 October 2022 10:11 AM

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber. Picture: Parliament

Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA

18 October 2022 7:20 AM

After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer

17 October 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addresses the media at the Mlangeni’s home on 28 July 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

15 October 2022 8:26 AM

Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CapeTalk bought every ad in the Cape Times and Cape Argus for the launch in 1997.

25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched

14 October 2022 5:51 AM

We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Eskom leases land to independent power producers… Ready, steady, build!

20 October 2022 2:27 PM

Four independent power producers will soon start building on land they lease from Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations

20 October 2022 1:07 PM

Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend

20 October 2022 10:35 AM

The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017

20 October 2022 10:00 AM

Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga

20 October 2022 8:46 AM

Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satawu members during a Transnet strike in Pretoria on Wednesday, 12 October 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike

20 October 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the Transnet strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

20 October 2022 5:37 AM

The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

20 October 2022 4:27 AM

The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year

19 October 2022 7:33 PM

The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga

20 October 2022 8:46 AM

Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags of China (left) and NATO (right). © 3dgenerator/123rf.com

British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China

19 October 2022 8:55 AM

Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people

18 October 2022 10:23 AM

The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?

18 October 2022 5:16 AM

People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

15 October 2022 8:43 AM

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide

Local

Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

EWN Highlights

KZN mother and her toddler tramped by giraffe at game farm

20 October 2022 4:15 PM

Michael B Jordan shows off directorial skills in upcoming film 'Creed III'

20 October 2022 3:51 PM

Mkhwebane inquiry accepts evidence leader's decision to not recuse herself

20 October 2022 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA