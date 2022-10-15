UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
More upheaval in the UK this weekend - Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.
In the space of 24 hours, Truss replaced Kwarteng with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, and announced a U-turn on a key tax-cutting pledge.
RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
At a short press conference, the PM said her mission remains to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy.
She acknowledged that the mini-budget devised with Kwarteng "went further and faster than markets were expecting".
So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister
Truss is desperately clinging to her premiership after her actions failed to calm the financial markets or furious Conservative MPs, reports The Guardian.
There is mounting speculation that the new Prime Minister will not be able to serve out her term.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has called for a general election whether Truss manages to stay in office or not.
Government is "completely at end of the road’, he says.
We need a change in government.' Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 14, 2022
With my leadership, Labour will secure Britain’s economy and get us out of this mess. 2/2
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wirestock/wirestock2206/wirestock220610708/187860858-london-united-kingdom-mar-11-2020-london-united-kingdom-march-11-2020-liz-truss-arrives-for-a-cabine.jpg
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst
Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair?Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive
From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.Read More
Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA
After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched
We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking.Read More
More from Business
Eskom leases land to independent power producers… Ready, steady, build!
Four independent power producers will soon start building on land they lease from Eskom.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017
Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike
Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the Transnet strike.Read More
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.Read More
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
More from World
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China
Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More