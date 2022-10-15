Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
Eskom on Saturday blamed the breakdown of four generating units for the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm.
South Africans barely experienced one day of respite from Eskom, after the power utility suspended load shedding at midnight.
By 2pm on Saturday afternoon, South Africans were back in the dark.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 15, 2022
Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding from 14:00 on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bdTUW72QSt
RELATED: 'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'
While South Africans were experiencing Stage 2 power cuts last week, most Cape Town residents were not impacted by load shedding at all.
The City is able to generate additional capacity to protect against at least one, but most often two of Eskom's dreaded stages.
Cape Town will, however, experience load shedding this weekend, when Stage 2 kicks in at 10pm on Saturday.
RELATED: Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam
⚡️Load-shedding update - 15 October 2022— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 15, 2022
The City continues to protect its customers where possible.
City customers
No load-shedding until 22:00
Stage 2: 22:00 - 06:00
16 October
No load-shedding until 14:00
Stage 2: 14:00 - 06:00 (17 October) to build reserves.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/F827utSdIb
RELATED: That's lit! CoCT shines light on its commitment to electricity infrastructure
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says residents can reduce the risk of nuisance tripping by switching off all appliances prior to load shedding being implemented.
Secondary or nuisance tripping happens when the power does not come back on immediately after the occurrence of load shedding. This is because the system gets overloaded and trips when all electrical demand or appliances come back on at the same time.
According to the Cape Town city bosses, City customers have been protected from more than 1 100 hours of Eskom’s 1 900 hours of load shedding between February and September 2022.
The City is also on a mission to end load shedding over time by focusing on energy diversification projects.
The City plans to develop its own projects and make use of small-scale embedded generation programmes by buying excess power from customers.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143007561_a-young-girl-reading-a-book-at-night-with-candle-light-she-is-wearing-an-old-white-dress-dark-backgr.html?vti=lsmjjol8hs8qzf6hlo-1-85
More from Local
Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert
Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic psychiatrist Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV
When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have support from the health department so she can have medical examinations and treatments. If her documents are lost or stolen, we can go to home affairs.Read More
Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed
The federation expressed that the Animal Protection Act of 1993 has not been enforced to regulate the breed.Read More
Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize
The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools’ practices that have a real impact on the lives of their students and community.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Dogs living in faeces rescued from locked box, owner facing criminal charges
'If this was summer, it’s highly likely those dogs would have died a terrible death in that box,' says the SPCA's Jaco Pieterse.Read More
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017
Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.Read More
Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide
The Winelands came in at number 15 of 35 of Eden Gate's '35 most beautiful autumnal places worldwide' list.Read More