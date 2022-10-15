Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2





Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Eskom on Saturday blamed the breakdown of four generating units for the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm.

South Africans barely experienced one day of respite from Eskom, after the power utility suspended load shedding at midnight.

By 2pm on Saturday afternoon, South Africans were back in the dark.

#PowerAlert1



Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding from 14:00 on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bdTUW72QSt — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 15, 2022

RELATED: 'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

While South Africans were experiencing Stage 2 power cuts last week, most Cape Town residents were not impacted by load shedding at all.

The City is able to generate additional capacity to protect against at least one, but most often two of Eskom's dreaded stages.

Cape Town will, however, experience load shedding this weekend, when Stage 2 kicks in at 10pm on Saturday.

RELATED: Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam

⚡️Load-shedding update - 15 October 2022



The City continues to protect its customers where possible.



City customers

No load-shedding until 22:00

Stage 2: 22:00 - 06:00



16 October

No load-shedding until 14:00

Stage 2: 14:00 - 06:00 (17 October) to build reserves.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/F827utSdIb — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 15, 2022

RELATED: That's lit! CoCT shines light on its commitment to electricity infrastructure

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says residents can reduce the risk of nuisance tripping by switching off all appliances prior to load shedding being implemented.

Secondary or nuisance tripping happens when the power does not come back on immediately after the occurrence of load shedding. This is because the system gets overloaded and trips when all electrical demand or appliances come back on at the same time.

According to the Cape Town city bosses, City customers have been protected from more than 1 100 hours of Eskom’s 1 900 hours of load shedding between February and September 2022.

The City is also on a mission to end load shedding over time by focusing on energy diversification projects.

The City plans to develop its own projects and make use of small-scale embedded generation programmes by buying excess power from customers.