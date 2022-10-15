Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic... 20 October 2022 1:52 PM
Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have... 20 October 2022 11:07 AM
Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools’ practices that have a real impact on the lives of their students and community. 20 October 2022 10:38 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts... 20 October 2022 10:35 AM
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017 Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. 20 October 2022 10:00 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development. 20 October 2022 1:22 PM
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens. 20 October 2022 11:10 AM
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check? Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising... 20 October 2022 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cricket
Zimbabwe
Neil Manthorp
Cricket commentator
Dean du Plessis
cricket commentary
blind cricket commentator
stump microphone

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King hears about Dean du Plessis' remarkable career and life story.

- Dean du Plessis' love for cricket began in the Cape where he boarded at the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

- The exceptional cricket commentator tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King his story.

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook
Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators.

He is, in fact, the world's only visually impaired cricket commentator.

Du Plessis' love for cricket began not in Zimbabwe where he grew up, but in the Cape where he boarded at the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester - formerly the School for the Blind.

He tells Sara-Jane King his passion for broadcasting preceded his interest in cricket.

I knew from about four or five years old, with all certainty, that I wanted to be on radio but [at that stage] I didn't understand or like the game of cricket at all.

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

Down at the Pioneer School in Worcester I was just browsing through the radio stations as a very shy 14-year-old, pimpled little teenager... It was South Africa back in India after they'd been re-admitted to the international scene and all my schoolmates were talking about this...

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

At this point he had a "vague" understanding of the game as his brother was a very good cricketer.

Hearing the clamour of 80 000 fans at the SA-India match though, he finally understood what all the hype was about, du Plessis says.

Although the commentary didn't mean anything to me then, I really started to really appreciate this... And the deal was sealed with the 1992 World Cup. We were all at boarding school lying in our beds at night listening to South Africa's first World Cup, played Down Under...

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

That's when I became completely addicted to cricket and then I knew that, somehow, I also wanted to play a part in terms of broadcasting the game as well.

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

Du Plessis' remarkable career has been going strong for over two decades now.

Of course he often gets asked how he manages to do what he does.

It's nothing as special as people make it out to be, he insists.

"It's just appreciating what you have around you."

Du Plessis explains that he makes use of today's stump microphones, as all the commentators do.

When the bowler comes in to bowl and gets to the crease, and as he delivers the ball... certain bowlers have a different grunt as they bowl, with others their foot drags as they get to the crease and deliver... [depending on whether they're a leg spinner or an off spinner]

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

So I have my own little idiosyncrasies of identifying players just by what they do... When I'm in the commentary box I don't get any special or preferential treatment, the only time obviously when someone may help me out is when there's a graphic that appears on the screen - obviously I can't read that.

Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator

The exceptional cricket commentator credits South African cricket writer Neil Manthorp with helping him to break into the business.

Du Plessis says he still encounters the doubters, but that it's simply a case of standing tall and saying "bring it on".

You can follow du Plessis on Twitter and also catch his podcast Dean at Stumps.

Scroll up to listen to the fascinating interview with du Plessis




