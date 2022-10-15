Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Sara-Jayne Makwala King hears about Dean du Plessis' remarkable career and life story.
- Dean du Plessis' love for cricket began in the Cape where he boarded at the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.
- The exceptional cricket commentator tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King his story.
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators.
He is, in fact, the world's only visually impaired cricket commentator.
Du Plessis' love for cricket began not in Zimbabwe where he grew up, but in the Cape where he boarded at the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester - formerly the School for the Blind.
He tells Sara-Jane King his passion for broadcasting preceded his interest in cricket.
I knew from about four or five years old, with all certainty, that I wanted to be on radio but [at that stage] I didn't understand or like the game of cricket at all.Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
Down at the Pioneer School in Worcester I was just browsing through the radio stations as a very shy 14-year-old, pimpled little teenager... It was South Africa back in India after they'd been re-admitted to the international scene and all my schoolmates were talking about this...Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
At this point he had a "vague" understanding of the game as his brother was a very good cricketer.
Hearing the clamour of 80 000 fans at the SA-India match though, he finally understood what all the hype was about, du Plessis says.
Although the commentary didn't mean anything to me then, I really started to really appreciate this... And the deal was sealed with the 1992 World Cup. We were all at boarding school lying in our beds at night listening to South Africa's first World Cup, played Down Under...Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
That's when I became completely addicted to cricket and then I knew that, somehow, I also wanted to play a part in terms of broadcasting the game as well.Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
Du Plessis' remarkable career has been going strong for over two decades now.
Of course he often gets asked how he manages to do what he does.
It's nothing as special as people make it out to be, he insists.
"It's just appreciating what you have around you."
Du Plessis explains that he makes use of today's stump microphones, as all the commentators do.
When the bowler comes in to bowl and gets to the crease, and as he delivers the ball... certain bowlers have a different grunt as they bowl, with others their foot drags as they get to the crease and deliver... [depending on whether they're a leg spinner or an off spinner]Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
So I have my own little idiosyncrasies of identifying players just by what they do... When I'm in the commentary box I don't get any special or preferential treatment, the only time obviously when someone may help me out is when there's a graphic that appears on the screen - obviously I can't read that.Dean du Plessis, Zimbabwean cricket commentator
The exceptional cricket commentator credits South African cricket writer Neil Manthorp with helping him to break into the business.
Du Plessis says he still encounters the doubters, but that it's simply a case of standing tall and saying "bring it on".
You can follow du Plessis on Twitter and also catch his podcast Dean at Stumps.
Scroll up to listen to the fascinating interview with du Plessis
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=673159132815073&set=pb.100003629773438.-2207520000.&type=3
More from Sport
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February
E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world championship on 25 February 2023.Read More
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title
The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events
Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams.Read More
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road.Read More
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time
South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.Read More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure?
Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms.Read More
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer
Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive football for young girls.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development
One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens.Read More
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising?Read More
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour
Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour.Read More
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time!Read More
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Are social media users looking for more authentic ways to share their lives?
In the age of social media people are getting tired of the over curated platforms and are looking for something more authentic.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
More from Africa
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.Read More
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage
Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fraction of them.Read More
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
More from World
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China
Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More