Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation





City cleansing team at the illegal waste dumping spot in Kraaifontein where a body of a baby was found. Picture Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a baby was found during a clean-up operation of an illegal dump site in Kraaifontein on Thursday.

According to the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, the incident was immediately reported to the police.

The City's cleansing teams have been cleaning public spaces across Cape Town as part of a spring clean campaign which targets litter and illegal dumping.

...it was a complete shock for all on site when a body of a baby was found. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management

The City immediately reported this to the South African Police Service who came to the site and are investigating this incident. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management

Staff who were on site will be offered counselling. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management