'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists'
CAPE TOWN - With the new Namibia digital nomad visa, remote workers earning at least $2000 (R36 000) per month can live in the country for up to six months.
This makes it the fourth African country to do so following Mauritius, Seychelles and Cape Verde.
In his February State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s made a commitment that government would look into the viability of implementing such a visa in South Africa.
City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos says the longer government stalls on this matter, the further South Africa will fall down the list of appealing destinations for these travellers.
In my proposal, I showed that the South African national government would simply need to make an amendment to Section 11 of the Immigration Act, which relates to an extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities.James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth
Here in Cape Town, we are pushing ahead to be as ready as possible to welcome long-term travellers with the City government’s official destination marketing organisation, Cape Town Tourism, partnering with the homestay platform, Airbnb.James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth
The partnership agreement will include a range of initiatives, such as a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town that will showcase top local long-term listings and information relating to entry requirements and visa policiesJames Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth
South Africa increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists as more and more competitor destinations enact remote worker visas.James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42190872_freelancer.html
