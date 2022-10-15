Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week





CAPE TOWN - The community of Belhar is in shock after the second shooting death there in a week.

A 25-year-old woman died when she was reportedly hit by a stray bullet on Friday morning, soon after dropping her two kids at the Riebeekstraat Primary School.

A police investigation is under way.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

A News24 report quotes police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg as saying the fatal shooting happened in Belhar's De Braak Square.

"The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Police are also investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in Belhar earlier this week.

Ward Councillor Willie Jaftha said it's important for police raids to take place to remove guns from the terrorised community.