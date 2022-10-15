It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'





TaB lover? You'd best start stocking up.

Coca-Cola is going through with its plan to stop production as first announced in 2020.

Screengrab from TaB "goodbye" ad posted by Coca-Cola @cocacolasouthafrica

The popular soda was the company's first diet soft drink, launched 59 years ago in 1963.

Its marketing targeted consumers who wanted to "keep tabs" on their weight.

Some TaB fans switched to Diet Coke when that was launched in 1982.

Coca-Cola has launched a new marketing campaign punting its "Coke No Sugar No Caffeine" replacement for TaB.

"That same delicious Coke taste, with none of the caffeine rush", it promises.

Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you.



Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night). 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LmaMRxm6BX ' Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 8, 2022

"Hey waiter, can you bring me my TaB for the last time!" the campaign jokes.

But some South Africans are not amused - they've started a petition on change.org demanding the continued production of "the first and BEST diet soda ever".

Coca-Cola says it will cease making TaB at the end of 2022.

“A guy walks into a bar.



He orders a TaB.



Then he gets the tab.”



TaB has been at the heart of South African culture for decades.



Thanks for all the memories.



Welcome to SA, Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine! 😎 pic.twitter.com/qqumxVU2b2 ' Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 6, 2022