It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
TaB lover? You'd best start stocking up.
Coca-Cola is going through with its plan to stop production as first announced in 2020.
The popular soda was the company's first diet soft drink, launched 59 years ago in 1963.
Its marketing targeted consumers who wanted to "keep tabs" on their weight.
Some TaB fans switched to Diet Coke when that was launched in 1982.
Coca-Cola has launched a new marketing campaign punting its "Coke No Sugar No Caffeine" replacement for TaB.
"That same delicious Coke taste, with none of the caffeine rush", it promises.
Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you.' Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 8, 2022
Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night). 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LmaMRxm6BX
"Hey waiter, can you bring me my TaB for the last time!" the campaign jokes.
But some South Africans are not amused - they've started a petition on change.org demanding the continued production of "the first and BEST diet soda ever".
Coca-Cola says it will cease making TaB at the end of 2022.
“A guy walks into a bar.' Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 6, 2022
He orders a TaB.
Then he gets the tab.”
TaB has been at the heart of South African culture for decades.
Thanks for all the memories.
Welcome to SA, Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine! 😎 pic.twitter.com/qqumxVU2b2
Source : https://www.facebook.com/page/1558650921018914/search/?q=TaB
More from Local
Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert
Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic psychiatrist Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV
When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have support from the health department so she can have medical examinations and treatments. If her documents are lost or stolen, we can go to home affairs.Read More
Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed
The federation expressed that the Animal Protection Act of 1993 has not been enforced to regulate the breed.Read More
Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize
The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools’ practices that have a real impact on the lives of their students and community.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Dogs living in faeces rescued from locked box, owner facing criminal charges
'If this was summer, it’s highly likely those dogs would have died a terrible death in that box,' says the SPCA's Jaco Pieterse.Read More
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017
Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.Read More
Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide
The Winelands came in at number 15 of 35 of Eden Gate's '35 most beautiful autumnal places worldwide' list.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development
One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens.Read More
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising?Read More
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour
Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour.Read More
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time!Read More
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Are social media users looking for more authentic ways to share their lives?
In the age of social media people are getting tired of the over curated platforms and are looking for something more authentic.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More