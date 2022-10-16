Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title
JOHANNESBURG - Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title.
The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).
Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title.— Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 16, 2022
Top 3 Men:
1. Stephen Mokoka - 2:09:58
2. Derseh Kindie Kassie - 2:11:26
3. Dagnachew Adere Maru - 2:11:52 pic.twitter.com/2XAAp77ei1
In the women's event, Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke Meleka won in 2:42:02, while Kenyans Tecla Kirongo (2:27:56) and Judith Cherono (2:30:32) rounded up the podium.
Meseret Dinke Meleka from Ethiopia sets a new record at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon!— Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 16, 2022
Top Women:
1. Meseret Dinke Meleka (Ethiopia) - 2:24:02
2. Tecla Kirongo (Kenya) - 2:27:56
3. Judith Cherono (Kenya) - 2:30:32 pic.twitter.com/AhSj7QXdQM
For the first time in South African and African history, an elite wheelchair racing division was included in a marathon.
In the wheelchair division race, American Aaron Pike outraced South Africa's Ernst van Dyk.
Van Dyk has won a record 10 wheelchair titles in the Boston Marathon, two New York City Marathon titles and is a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner.
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon makes history with their inaugural Elite Wheelchair Division, with USA athlete Aaron Pike taking the win.— Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 16, 2022
Top 3 Men:
1. Aaron Pike - 1:40:15
2. Ernst van Dyk - 1:44:02
3. Martin Velasco Soria - 1:46:43 pic.twitter.com/nFyDSLr3Ko
An estimated 13 000 athletes competed in the 42.2km race - the first of Cape Town's three-year Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) candidacy.
WMM races are part of World Athletics and feature six annual major marathon races - Boston, London, New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Berlin Marathons and Cape Town Sanlam marathon wants to be part.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title
