Transnet workers resume strike action after wage talks collapse at the CCMA





Africa Melane spoke to Anele Kiet, deputy general secretary at the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has accused Transnet executives of being greedy after salary negotiations against collapsed.

CCMA commissioners proposed a 6% increase. However, Transnet was only willing to go as high as 4.5%.

Workers are expected to return to the picketing lines on Monday.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Kiet said workers insist on a salary increase that is above the inflation rate.

In terms of the CCMA and commissioners' proposal recommending 6%, unfortunately our members are steadfast on double digits or anything equal to or above the inflation rate. Anele Kiet, Deputy General Secretary - SA Transport and Allied Workers Union

We believe that the executive of Transnet is greedy. They are taking care of themselves and don’t worry about the situation of the lowest paid workers. Anele Kiet, Deputy General Secretary - SA Transport and Allied Workers Union

Kiet added that Transnet executives awarded themselves bonuses last year at the expense of workers.

Transnet in the last financial year declared a R5 billion profit, but what happened immediately is that executives gave each other huge bonuses and they continue to hire people at the highest positions with huge salaries. Anele Kiet, Deputy General Secretary - SA Transport and Allied Workers Union

