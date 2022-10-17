Attempted suicide at officer's funeral sad but not surprising: SA Police Union
Lester Kiewit spoke to SA Police Union spokesperson, Lesiba Thobakgale, about this tragic attempted suicide and mental health amongst law enforcement officers.
-
The funeral was for a 23-year-old officer who was shot and killed in Elsies River.
-
This incident brings to light the mental health concerns of law enforcement professionals.
Leap (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officer Allesandro Heynes was shot and killed during a robbery while escorting a friend from a matric dance.
During his funeral on Saturday, a VIP Protection Unit officer shot himself in an attempted suicide.
He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen confirmed the officer was his protector.
SA Police Union spokesperson, Lesiba Thobakgale, said the case was sad but not surprising.
Thobakgale said law enforcement officers were under immense pressure and the health and wellness support at the South African Police Service (SAPS) had fallen apart.
When we look at the health and wellness of our members, indeed it is quite a concerning matter.Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - SA Police Union
He said that while there used to be mental health support for officers, many psychologists and psychiatrists have left SAPS.
The reason for this, said Thobakgale, was that the mental health professionals would receive a military ranking and their professional recommendations would be undermined because of their rank.
We need to have employee health and wellness demilitarised and allow professionals to be professionals.Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - SA Police Union
