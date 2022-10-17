IPID report into top cop's murder classified as it implicates senior officials





Lester Kiewit spoke to Democratic Alliance MP and member of the portfolio committee on police, Andrew Whitfield, and Kinnear's widow, Nicolette, about the classification of the IPID report into Kinnear's death.

Charl Kinnear was killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020 .

The report into his murder was not initially classified as the findings were discussed with his wife.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was meant to report on a probe into the murder of top Western Cape detective, Charl Kinnear, to Parliament's portfolio committee of police.

Instead, the police watchdog's executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng, told the committee that the report was classified as senior officials were implicated.

According to DA MP Andrew Whitfield, there were many unanswered questions about the case, including when the report was classified, why, and by whom.

Whitfield said the classification of the document was unacceptable and he was unhappy with how the matter was handled.

[Saying] that senior police officers are implicated is simply not a sufficient response. We cannot allow IPID to simply classify reports because certain police officers are implicated. Andrew Whitfield, MP - Democratic Alliance

Kinnear’s widow said the report was not always been classified as it was discussed with her and she had even opened a culpable homicide docket against everyone implicated.

At the time when the report was discussed with me it was not classified. At the time when it was leaked to the media, it was not classified. Nicolette Kinnear, Charl Kinnear's widow

