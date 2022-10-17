Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school





"It's almost a year since our music guest this morning was last on the show, and what a year it's been for singer, songwriter and vocal coach, Jodi Fredericks," said CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King as she welcomed local musician Fredericks onto the show this past Saturday.

Indeed, 2022 has been quite the year for the South African College of Music, UCT graduate.

She's performed in Mumbai and France, Sweden and Amsterdam and was selected as one of nine South Africans to represent Mzansi on a cultural exchange in Europe.

But, perhaps most exciting of all, Jodi was this year accepted to study a Masters in Songwriting and Production at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA.

"This is truly a dream come true for me," says Fredericks, who in 2019 won the Open Mic Jazz Competition at GrandWest.

I have been awarded a merit-based scholarship. However, the remainder of the fees, including accommodation and flights, amounts to R1,250,000. I will be applying for jobs and performing in New York, which will assist in covering a portion of the total I require. Jodi Fredericks, Singer/Songwriter

The course starts in September 2023 - which means Jodi's got a little under a year to raise the funds needed to get her to the US.

In addition to regular performances in and around Cape Town, she's also set up a BackABuddy page to help raise the money.

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/jodi-fredericks-5379464125114601692

And if you were in any doubt that Jodi has the musical chops to hold her own among her fellow students at Berklee, just take a listen to this spine-chilling acoustic performance on CapeTalk this past weekend.

RELATED: Inspirational: Singer Salome on addiction, therapy and the power of healing