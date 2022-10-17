Barbs Wire: Thousands track flight of Kwasi Kwarteng, and other trending topics
Clarence Ford spoke to Barbara Friedman about some of the topics that are trending online.
FILE: Thousands of people tracked the flight carrying former chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com
Earlier in 2022, the Netflix series Inventing Anna captivated audiences as it told the story of real-life fake heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, and how she infiltrated the New York elite and scammed them of their fortune.
After serving time in prison Sorokin is now out on parole and currently living in an apartment in New York and faces the risk of deportation to Germany.
I suppose the part that amused me is she still looks like she is wearing designer gear, but she has her parole monitoring bracelet around her ankle.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Another trending topic that has caught the attention of the masses is that of tracking the flights of high-profile airplanes.
Websites like flight radar allow people to track, in real time, the actual flight patterns of airplanes as they fly.
On Friday, the most tracked flight was that which was carrying the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, which had thousands of users watching to see when his flight returned to Heathrow where he would officially be axed from his position.
Finally, at some point, most people have opened a bag of chips to see that it looks like it is mostly filled with air, so Business Insider South Africa recently conducted an experiment to see how much air is in the packet.
They found that the packets with the least air were Nik Naks, which only have around 14% air in the packet, whereas a packet of Simba salt and vinegar chips that they tested had 33% air in the bag.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development
One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens.Read More
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising?Read More
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour
Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour.Read More
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time!Read More
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Are social media users looking for more authentic ways to share their lives?
In the age of social media people are getting tired of the over curated platforms and are looking for something more authentic.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More