Earlier in 2022, the Netflix series Inventing Anna captivated audiences as it told the story of real-life fake heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, and how she infiltrated the New York elite and scammed them of their fortune.

After serving time in prison Sorokin is now out on parole and currently living in an apartment in New York and faces the risk of deportation to Germany.

I suppose the part that amused me is she still looks like she is wearing designer gear, but she has her parole monitoring bracelet around her ankle. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Another trending topic that has caught the attention of the masses is that of tracking the flights of high-profile airplanes.

Websites like flight radar allow people to track, in real time, the actual flight patterns of airplanes as they fly.

On Friday, the most tracked flight was that which was carrying the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, which had thousands of users watching to see when his flight returned to Heathrow where he would officially be axed from his position.

Finally, at some point, most people have opened a bag of chips to see that it looks like it is mostly filled with air, so Business Insider South Africa recently conducted an experiment to see how much air is in the packet.

They found that the packets with the least air were Nik Naks, which only have around 14% air in the packet, whereas a packet of Simba salt and vinegar chips that they tested had 33% air in the bag.

