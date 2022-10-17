'Healing' horses need your help - local horse sanctuary battling to stay afloat
- Since 2012, Gill McCulloch and her daughter Stephanie have provided a haven for horses in need.
- The animals are then used in equine assisted healing programmes for children and young adults who have suffered from trauma.
A local animal shelter established 10 years ago to provide a sanctuary for neglected and abused horses and ponies says it's once again battling with funding to stay open.
The Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek, currently has a herd of 20 animals, most of which are rescues and are used in equine-assisted sessions for vulnerable children and young adults.
The sanctuary, which has been running for 10 years, was set up by Gill McCulloch and her daughter, Stephanie, in 2012, after the two animal lovers suffered a series of personal tragedies.
Since taking in their first horse, the mom and daughter duo have dedicated their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected horses and ponies.
"As I’m sure you can imagine, feeding and caring for 20 horses is extremely costly and we rely 100% on donations and volunteers to help us," says Gill.
Since COVID and with the recent rise in living costs, donations have been a challenge and as a result we’re hoping that we can find 50 companies or individuals to help us reach our goal of securing R50k per month.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
We receive heartbreaking calls on a daily basis to rescue horses in desperate need but due to lack of funding and the cost to rescue and re-home a horse, we are currently unable to accommodate any more.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
You can find out more information about the Tom Ro Haven via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TomRoHaven
For donations:
Bank: Standard **Bank Name: The Tom-Ro Haven for Equines and Children Account Number: 332 772 136 Branch: Blue Route **Branch Code: 025609.
Source : Tom Ro Haven
