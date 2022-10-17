DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones





Lester Kiewit interviews MyBroadband.co.za editor, Jan Vermeulen, about recent changes to the DStv app.

DStv recently upgraded its app, making it incompatible with certain older smart TVs, thereby leaving many of its subscribers high and dry.

Although older TVs are more likely to be affected, even some new ones have stopped working.

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

It’s a frustrating situation. There’s a lot that Multichoice is not saying… It’s not just old TVs. [New] Hisense TVs are affected… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

People buy TVs to keep for 10 years… For functionality to be summarily dropped without warning… Multichoice just suddenly dropped support… They refuse to say why they have implemented this change… Samsung and Hisense TVs are affected… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

To continue watching, even if you have paid your subscription, you need to buy a DStv Streama device for about R1,300.

One reason may be that they’re trying to push the DStv Streama on as many consumers as possible. But the twisted irony is…stock is only arriving in 10 days… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

Another likely reason for the app upgrade, says Vermeulen, is that it is part of MultiChoice’s attempt to crack down on password sharing.

Kiewit interviewed Vermeulen – scroll up to listen.