Uber Eats starts delivering marijuana to homes in Canada





From today, adults in Toronto can place an order from a marijuana shop in the Uber Eats app and have it delivered straight to their doors.

Deliveries will, for now, only be made by specialist marijuana delivery people.

The delivery person must upon arrival verify the consumer’s age and sobriety.

Dagga edibles. Picture: © Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

"We help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.

This is the first time ever that marijuana delivery is available on a major third-party delivery platform.

