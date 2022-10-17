Quiet quitting or acting your wage: Why are employees becoming disengaged?





Clarence Ford spoke to Dr Natasha Winkler-Titus, head of the Leadership Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), about the emergence of disengaged employees.

Quiet quitting is when employees refuse to do more than the bare minimum at work .

Some see this as a way of setting boundaries and improving work-life balance.

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

"Quiet quitting" is a phenomenon that followed workers resigning en masse in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also known as "acting your wage", "quiet quitting" is when employees do the very bare minimum to get by at work without actually leaving their jobs.

According to Winkler-Titus, the term "quiet quitting" started from a rant on TikTok and it is an employee's way of attempting to set boundaries and improve their work-life balance by giving less to their job.

While there can be benefits to setting boundaries, it can have a knock-on effect by placing strain on colleagues who have to pick up the slack of the disinterested worker.

Winkler Titus said that "quiet quitting" was linked to performance, engagement and the mental health of employees.

The way that people approached their jobs was related to the changes that came with lockdown, she said.

People have opened up to a new awakening of different ways of working and more autonomy over their work and they are just not willing to accept the control or old ways of working being forced back on them. Natasha Winkler-Titus, Leadership Development Programme - Stellenbosch University Business School

Winkler-Titus said that if we wanted to see an end to "quiet quitting", the one-size-fits-all approach needed to go, and more open discussions were needed around the needs and expectations of both employer and employee.

We have to have more flexibility and also be connected to our people. Natasha Winkler-Titus, Leadership Development Programme - Stellenbosch University Business School

Listen to the audio above for more.