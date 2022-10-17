Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, meets with municipalities in Gauteng over the Johannesburg water crisis. The department's director general, Sean Phillips, explains how the public can help and use water sparingly.
Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court – we cross over to outside court with Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso, and then Bernadette Wicks joins in studio for a catch up on the developments on this case.
Public Protector inquiry chair stays on: Richard Dyantyi announces that he will not recuse himself. Lindsay Dentlinger has the details.
Missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been confirmed dead. A man has appeared in court for her kidnapping, rape and murder. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground.
A retired judge and independent panel of four experts will decide whether University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chair Babalwa Ngonyama are guilty of misconduct following an accusation of them misleading the campus on why deputy vice-chancellor Liz Lange left the campus earlier in the year. Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt has been following this story and filed a detailed report.
A News24 Investigation into the death of Babita Deokaran shows that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew by marriage was a central figure in the R850-million Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal. Jeff Wicks, News24 reporter, unpacks these developments in conversation with Mandy.
Load-shedding surpasses Phala Phala and is declared the South African Word of the Year 2022. Ntombi Huluhulu, Pan South African Language Board spokesperson, spoke to the selection process of this competition.
Stephen Mokoka becomes the first man to win the Cape Town Marathon three times. He spoke to Mandy in celebration of this victory.
