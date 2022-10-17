Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
Clarence Ford interviews Sizwe Kupelo of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation and Lins Rautenbach of the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa.
A petition to ban South Africans from having pit bulls as pets is gaining momentum.
The petition follows a horrific attack in Gqerberha recently in which 10-year-old Storm Nuku was killed by his family's two pit bulls.
RELATED: Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
Enough is enough! We cannot wait for another death… We are pleased with the response to our petition… We call on South Africans to… sign the petition… South Africans are tired of this breed…Sizwe Kupelo
The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation wrote to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza, asking her to impose a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals.
The Foundation is also calling for the castration of male dogs and the sterilisation of female pit bulls.
Countries, where the ownership of pit bulls is banned, include Russia, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Portugal, parts of Germany, parts of China, parts of Brazil and parts of Australia.
“We cannot continue losing young people like Storm Nuku to these vicious dogs that have shown time and again that they should not be kept as pets,” said the foundation founder Sizwe Kupelo.
“May young Storm Nuku rest in perfect peace.”
Not everyone is in support of an outright ban on owning a pit bull, with some listeners arguing that owners should be held responsible and that other breeds can also be problematic.
It is 100% the owner’s fault... If we start castrating, sterilising, and banning those breeds, we might as well do it to any other breed… A German Shepard is just as likely to snap… There are responsible pit bull owners!Listener
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa says an outright ban on owning a pit bull would not be effective as people would just adopt a different aggressive breed.
It cautions people against buying a pit bull.
These dogs have become too popular and too easy to acquire… Those who are tasked with enforcing the law have decided not to… You are legally responsible for anything your dog does… If your dog mauls somebody, it’s a criminal offence!Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
RELATED: You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
In some of the pictures we have received; you cannot recognise the victim. There is nothing left! The amount of soft tissue and bone trauma these dogs inflict is something horrific… This little boy’s body looked like roadkill…Lins Rautenbach, Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
Ford interviewed Kupelo and Rautenbach – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183633071_pitbull-lying-in-a-street-with-a-muzzle.html?vti=nxe8scaq07l4qo1mmf-1-47
More from Local
Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert
Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic psychiatrist Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Shelter Indaba highlights the need for more collaboration to fight GBV
When a woman comes into a shelter, she should be afforded the opportunity of directly getting services from SAPS. We want to have support from the health department so she can have medical examinations and treatments. If her documents are lost or stolen, we can go to home affairs.Read More
Pit Bull Federation SA criticised govt for not enforcing laws to regulate breed
The federation expressed that the Animal Protection Act of 1993 has not been enforced to regulate the breed.Read More
Top of OUR class: Local school narrowly misses out on 'World's Best' prize
The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools’ practices that have a real impact on the lives of their students and community.Read More
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Dogs living in faeces rescued from locked box, owner facing criminal charges
'If this was summer, it’s highly likely those dogs would have died a terrible death in that box,' says the SPCA's Jaco Pieterse.Read More
South African roads now have 25 million potholes, up from 15 million in 2017
Sanral shared the shocking statistic at a conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.Read More
Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide
The Winelands came in at number 15 of 35 of Eden Gate's '35 most beautiful autumnal places worldwide' list.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development
One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development.Read More
Learnings from alcohol sales ban during lockdown to inform tough new regulations
Banning the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown was wildly effective in keeping hospitals clear of trauma cases.Read More
Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Makers Valley Farm co-founder and Garden Day ambassador Siyabonga Ndlangamandla talks to Gushwell Brooks about community gardens.Read More
Sober October: how do you know if you need a dependency check?
Having an occasional alcoholic drink has becoming a normalised part of society but could some of us be dependent without realising?Read More
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour
Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour.Read More
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious
Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time!Read More
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Are social media users looking for more authentic ways to share their lives?
In the age of social media people are getting tired of the over curated platforms and are looking for something more authentic.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More