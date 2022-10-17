Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
- Dis-Chem withdrew an internal memorandum that called for a moratorium on hiring of white people.
- The memo was sent to to staff from its founder and CEO Ivan Saltzman.
- The pharmaceutical retailer says it regrets offending staff and customers.
Dis-Chem has withdrawn an internal memo to staff from its founder and CEO Ivan Saltzman, which called for a moratorium on the hiring white people at the pharmaceutical retailer.
The group has apologised for any offence caused by the contents of the leaked memo, vowing to better handle internal processes.
Dis-Chem initially saying the reason for the moratorium on the hiring of white people was part of the company's commitment to the transformation journey.
You can actually see the panic in the writing of that letter. How it got out, I don't know, and why it was even allowed to be sent off, I don't know.Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer
This is not a mom & pop store. This is an entity that's on the stock exchange.Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer
Listen to the audio for the more.
