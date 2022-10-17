Streaming issues? Report here
'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Solly Moeng
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

- Solly Moeng is a specialist in brand reputation management

- Moeng is a vocal critic of the government

- He now lives in Switzerland, saying his criticism of the ANC government cost him his career in SA

Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley: Picture - Instagram
Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley: Picture - Instagram

Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and founder of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley.

Moeng is also a vocal critic of the South African government, something which he claims has cost him his career in South Africa, forcing him to move abroad where he now resides in Switzerland.

In Switzerland things work. It's an amazing country, so you see where the tax money's going. People are paying a lot of money, but the government's doing what it must.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

He says his first paid job was as a photographer growing up in the township, taking pictures at functions like birthday parties and weddings.

Knowing that he could make quite a bit of cash doing this, he decided to invest his earnings by purchasing a new camera.

Moeng says he always had a taste for expensive things, like his favourite fashion & apparel brand Lacoste, as well as his love for travel.

I didn't have a bank account. I used to take the money and keep it in different places in my home.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Over time I've opened policies for my kids especially and put money on the side.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

My dream is not to have a nice car. I like to travel. I do like to have a good life.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Listen to the audio for more.




