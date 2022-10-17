Streaming issues? Report here
[REVIEW] Is the new Huawei Nova 10 worth its R13,000 price tag?

17 October 2022 6:14 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Stuff Studios
Huawei Nova 10

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

- The Huawei Nova 10 possesses a state of the art camera technology

- The handset features a 6.8-inch screen, AMOLED display

- It retails for R12,999

Huawei Nova 1. Picture: Twitter
Huawei Nova 1. Picture: Twitter

Chinese tech brand Huawei seems to have outdone itself again, with the release of the new Huawei Nova 10 device.

The Huawei Nova 10 features a 6.8-inch screen, AMOLED display, described by many as as an absolute joy to look at.

The camera system is also full of innovative features that makes it a great option for smartphone photography. A 2MP depth sensors, an 8MP ultrawide, and a respectable 50MP main sensor offers a wide range of uses.

Another impressive feature is the 100W fast charging capability.

The screen technology on Huawei is great. The build quality is excellent.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

There's absolutely nothing wrong with their technology. They are up there with the best in the world. They have really great lenses, they give you a 60 megapixel selfie camera.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

The downside of this mid-range handset device is its lack of 5G.

The stock Nova 10 features a lone 60MP selfie camera, Pro adds a 8MP lens alongside it.

The Huawei Nova 10 retails for R12 999.

It's a R13,000 phone. There are others that are less expensive, but this one is fantastic.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Listen to the audio for more.




