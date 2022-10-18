Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Dhanyaal Adams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Earthchild Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:50
Formula E
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner
Today at 16:33
Khayelitsha businesses push back against rampant crime and ‘protection’ rackets as criminals rule the roost
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Weekend Argus
Today at 17:05
The Electoral Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it... 21 October 2022 7:20 AM
No leave for NMB councillors until service delivery backlogs cleared - mayor The mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay has said that executive directors and Mayco members are not eligible for leave in December. 21 October 2022 6:42 AM
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it. 21 October 2022 5:14 AM
View all Local
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all Politics
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat ou... 20 October 2022 5:50 PM
View all Business
Would SA benefit from a change in drinking culture? Absolutely, says activist The ban on alcohol during lockdown resulted in fewer trauma cases and alcohol related deaths. 21 October 2022 7:57 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 things to do with kids this weekend Here are five ways children and families can enjoy Cape Town this weekend. 21 October 2022 6:50 AM
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development. 20 October 2022 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
residential property
Buy to let
Africa Melane
investment property
Early breakfast

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Africa Melane interviews Cobus Odendaal, CEO at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty.

To ensure good returns when buying an investment property, you need to buy in the right neighbourhood.

It is not important that you like the neighbourhood, what is important is that prospective tenants do.

Things to consider when choosing a neighbourhood for your investment property, according to Cobus Odendaal, CEO at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty:

  • Quality of the neighbourhood

  • Vacancies and demand

  • Average rentals

  • Property taxes

  • Demographics

  • Crime rate

  • Schools

  • Amenities

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com
Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

RELATED: How to make money buying and selling property

Property remains one of the best long-term investments… less dramatic fluctuations than the stock market… but you have to be careful… of buying into the wrong area…

Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

The better the neighbourhood, the better the quality of the tenants…

Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

The closer your property is to a school, the less chance of a vacancy, and the higher the rental you can charge… Determine who you want to cater for…

Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

Melane interviewed Odendaal – scroll up to listen.




18 October 2022 8:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
residential property
Buy to let
Africa Melane
investment property
Early breakfast

More from MyMoney Online

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 9:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 7:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 1:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 8:30 PM

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dizanna/123rf.com

Give your staff access to their salary at any time (it’s NOT a loan)

19 September 2022 12:01 PM

TymeAdvance (by TymeBank) allows your employees to access their salary at any time – at no cost to your company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 5:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates

15 September 2022 10:18 AM

The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 7:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation

Local

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

Local

Would SA benefit from a change in drinking culture? Absolutely, says activist

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

NPA plans to reinstate charges against duo accused of robbing Esther Mahlangu

21 October 2022 11:07 AM

Gauteng water crisis a result of weak governance, poor infrastructure - experts

21 October 2022 10:50 AM

Public Protector to monitor implementation of the Zondo report

21 October 2022 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA