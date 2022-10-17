Ramaphosa makes U-turn on perks for South Africa's millionaire cabinet ministers





- Ramaphosa withdrew the 2022 amendments to the ministerial handbook following outcry from the public.

- The amendments gave cabinet ministers to perks such as free electricity and water.

- The withdrawal of the the 2022 amendments will give effect to the 2019 version of the guide, pending a review.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the local government summit on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 Credit: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he is withdrawing the 2022 amendments to the ministerial handbook, and sending the guide for review.

The withdrawal comes after amendments to the handbook made headlines, revealing how since April 2022, cabinet ministers enjoyed perks like free water and electricity, paid for by the South African taxpayer.

According to the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa ordered the withdrawal process of the presidential minute on the Executive Members’ guide of 2022. The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the guide, pending a review.

Thank goodness he has, otherwise he was going to come under more pressure from civil society. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing of Tax Abuse

Our ministers are well paid. They should be experiencing the same pain as their citizens. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing of Tax Abuse

Other luxuries afforded to minister's included vehicles costing at least R800 000.

Irate South Africans voiced their opinions on the matter in recent weeks, particularly given the fact that South Africans had to bare the brunt of load shedding and a drastic rise in cost of living, while ministers were picking up freebies and drawing massive salaries every month.

If the electricity price goes up by 20-30%, they should be feeling that exact same pain. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing of Tax Abuse

