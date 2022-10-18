Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice





CAPE TOWN - Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented until further notice.

Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.

The utility said that it would provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Stage 4 load shedding was implemented this morning at 5.30am due to the breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The load shedding will be implemented until further notice."

