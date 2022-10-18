Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
CAPE TOWN - Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented until further notice.
Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility said that it would provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Stage 4 load shedding was implemented this morning at 5.30am due to the breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The load shedding will be implemented until further notice."
Stage 4 loadshedding was implemented at 05:30 due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
Source : Pixabay.com
