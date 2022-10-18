How fuel deregulation works
Months of consecutive fuel price increases have had a detrimental impact on South African motorists this year.
With the cost of petrol crippling South African consumers, various stakeholders have pleaded with government to deregulate fuel.
In July, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe opened up a 30-day public comment on deregulating 93 octane petrol.
This would allow fuel retailers to set their own prices, but capped at a certain amount.
Essentially, the deregulation opens up the market for the importing of cheaper fuel and for more competitive pricing in retailing.
While it's hoped deregulation will give consumers some relief at the pumps, what are the consequences for the sector?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO, Peter Morgan.
This is a knee-jerk reaction because of the severe pressure placed on the ministers as a result of the continuous petrol price hikes. Firstly, when you start talking about what fuel you put in your car, you need to talk to the original engine manufacturers. They will tell you to check what fuel you should use in your book in your cubbyhole.Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Secondly, we don't have a clear understanding of how deregulation is going to affect the economy. It starts at the fringes, until it collapses in the middle and the market forces will determine when this happens.Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Morgan said deregulation does not rest in the hands of fuel retailers.
If you look at the fuel retailers' margin in the pricing model, it's just under R2.29. In South Africa, there are two licences on a retail site. You have the retail licence for the fuel retailer but you also have a site licence, for who ever owns the property. It's currently about a 50-50 split.Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
If you're the service station owner, you get an Opex margin of R1.34. If you're the investor, you get a Capex margin of 94c. If we look at the R1.34 and go through those numbers, you will see that 68c goes to wages. So if you have retailers with half their margins going to salary and wages, where are you going to cut your price? Then that discussion is stone dead right before we started.Peter Morgan , CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
