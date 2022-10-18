Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
Fisher Child Project hosts auction and fundraiser
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Traci Kwaai
Today at 06:40
Live with Leanne
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 06:55
NMB Mayor on councilors non-eligibility for leave
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Retief Odendaal | Executive Mayor at NMB Municipality
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mmusi Maimane takes aim at Electoral Amendment Bill
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 07:20
Will tighter booze restrictions based on Covid be too hard for SA to swallow?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
He lost the bet - but Lester's paying up!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Stubbs
Irfaan Abrahams
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Matawi, wins at 2022 Food XX award [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Khanya Mncwabe - Co-founder and CEO at Matawi
Today at 10:30
The Drama Factory presents ‘Sounds of the 70s’ live on stage next week [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Andrew Young
Tony Drake
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: make your own biltong [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Richard Bosman - Owner at Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meats
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Dhanyaal Adams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?

18 October 2022 5:16 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
United Kingdom
Immigration
emigrate
British citizenship

People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?

Africa Melane spoke to citizenship and immigration director at Sable International, John Dunn, about some things South Africans should know if they are wanting to immigrate to the UK.

  • The British Nationality Act of 1981 has recently been amended to rectify legislated unfairness.

  • Applicants can now apply for citizenship based on their maternal line.

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com
Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

FILE: An applicant would have to prove their lineage and citizenship applications on average take between six and nine months. Picture: © piranhi 123rf.com

Emigrating or gaining citizenship in another country can be a complicated process but the United Kingdom has recently made it slightly easier for those with British ancestry.

Amendments have been made to the British Nationality Act of 1981 as previously it had been discriminatory to women, people born to unmarried parents and children whose mothers were married to someone who was not their biological father, said Dunn.

It is trying to rectify the discrimination based on gender, age or legitimacy in the past.

John Dunn, citizenship and immigration director at Sable International

According to Dunn, the amendments will allow someone to apply for British citizenship following their maternal line if you have a UK-born grandmother, which was previously not allowed.

An applicant would have to prove their lineage and citizenship applications on average take between six and nine months.

He said that in most cases where an application is rejected it is because the application has not been done correctly or they do not have adequate proof, so it can help to speak to a citizenship advisor.

If someone is wanting to emigrate to the UK, they can find out more at the Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo from 27 October to 9 November in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town.

Listen to the audio above for more.




