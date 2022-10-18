Snacking on air: Are manufacturers underfilling chips packets?





Lester Kiewit spoke to Business Insiders' Andrew Thompson about their study into the volume of air versus chips in different bags of crisps.

People are divided on whether the volume of air in chip packets is actually necessary .

The air in the packet is supposed to keep the chips fresh and unbroken.

FILE: How much air is in a packet chips? Picture: Hans/Pixabay

The amount of air in a chip packet is something that produces divided reactions as some acknowledge the air is necessary to protect the product, while others feel short changed.

While some air in the bag is necessary, some consumers have noticed the number of chips in a bag is getting smaller and smaller, according to Thompson.

I think coupled with shrinkflation and less and less chips in each bag, it causes frustration amongst consumers who are already pinched in other facets. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider freelance writer

He also said that while there was no official regulation on how much air must be, or is allowed to be, in a chip packet, it did have to be what the South African National Bureau of Standards called a functional amount.

As long as that air is performing a duty, in this case keeping the chips fresh and keeping them protected, then you can put as much as is necessary to perform that function. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider freelance writer

He does note that it is not in the best interest of manufacturers to overfill the bag of chips with air, as it creates higher transportation costs, so they are likely to use the most effective amount of air per bag.

